Major sacrifices! Jadon Sancho ready to make big concessions for Dortmund return

It looks like the deal is set to go through very soon.

Details: According to the reputable outlet BILD, 25-year-old Manchester United midfielder Jadon Sancho has agreed to take a pay cut of more than 50% to rejoin Dortmund.

Reports indicate that Sancho currently earns around €16 million per year—a figure Borussia simply cannot afford. However, the player is fully aware of this obstacle and has agreed to a significant salary reduction to secure his return to Borussia.

At the moment, negotiations are in full swing, and Dortmund is now leading the race to sign Sancho.

Last season, Jadon Sancho played on loan for Chelsea, scoring 5 goals and providing 10 assists in 41 matches across all competitions.

Sancho's current contract with Manchester United runs until 2026, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €28 million.

