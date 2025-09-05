Major reinforcement! Cape Town City signs former Al Ahly player. Walter Bwalya joins Cape Town City

The experienced forward will now compete in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The deal is now official.

Details: Earlier today, Cape Town City’s official X page announced the signing of experienced 30-year-old DR Congo national team striker Walter Bwalya.

It’s reported that the player has joined the squad as a free agent, though the details of his contract remain undisclosed.

Bwalya is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the CT City attack, as the Cape Town side aims for an immediate return to the Betway Premier League after being relegated last season in the PSL promotion playoffs, where Orbit College FC secured their own promotion.

Bwalya is a former player of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, having joined them in 2021 from El Gouna for €1 million. However, he struggled to secure a starting spot with the Cairo powerhouse and was subsequently loaned out to clubs such as Malatyaspor, Al-Sailiya, and Al-Qadisiyah before departing Al Ahly in 2023 at the end of his contract.

Cape Town City is pleased to welcome Congolese striker Walter Bwalya to the City family 🤝#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/PuWtsfRbiV — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 5, 2025

