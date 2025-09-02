RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bombshell! South Africa U20 captain Patrick Autata joins Durban City

A promising reinforcement.
The club's midfield is about to shine with new brilliance.

Details: Today, Durban City officially announced on its social media page the signing of 20-year-old central midfielder Patrick Autata from Cape Town City and the South Africa U20 national team, Bafana Bafana.

At this moment, the specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, but the club expressed genuine excitement about Autata's arrival. Club chairman Farouk Kadodia shared his delight at the acquisition.

“Signing a long-term contract with a player of Patrick's caliber and character is a statement of our intent. He embodies exactly what we are building at Durban City: youth, talent, and strong leadership. This underlines our commitment to investing in and providing a platform for South Africa’s most promising young players to thrive,” said Kadodia.

Reminder: Reunion with Hunt off the table? Thulani Hlatshwayo no longer training with Durban City

