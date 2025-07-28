Reunion with Hunt off the table? Thulani Hlatshwayo no longer training with Durban City

Durban City have earned promotion to the Betway Premiership and are preparing for their debut season in South Africa’s top flight. The club had expressed interest in signing veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo, but that now seems unlikely.

Details: According to reports from iDiski Times, Hlatshwayo was training with Durban City as recently as last week, but has since cut ties with the team. He continues to search for a better opportunity elsewhere.

It remains unclear whether he will return to Durban City following the KZN Premier Cup preseason tournament, in which the Citizens recently participated.

The 35-year-old defender has made 412 appearances in his Betway Premiership career, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists.

Reminder: Durban City, having secured promotion to the Betway Premiership following a successful campaign in South Africa’s second division, have opted to make a change at the helm. The club has reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt.