Betway Premiership newcomers Durban City close to signing experienced player

Durban City enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, earning promotion to the Betway Premiership. Now, they’re looking to strengthen their squad with an experienced addition.

Details: According to iDiski Times, Durban City are close to securing the signature of defender Thulani Hlatshwayo. The seasoned centre-back is currently a free agent.

Last season, he featured for SuperSport United, but the two parties parted ways last month.

The 35-year-old defender has made 412 appearances in his Betway Premiership career, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists.

Reminder: Durban City, having secured promotion to the Betway Premiership following a successful campaign in South Africa’s second division, have opted to make a change at the helm. The club has reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt