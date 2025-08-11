RU RU ES ES FR FR
Maguire reveals the main reason behind Manchester United's failure last season and how the club addressed it

He hopes the issue has been resolved.
Football news Today, 12:16
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Last season, Manchester United fell well short of expectations. The team recorded its lowest ever finish in Premier League history, and one of the Red Devils' leaders, Harry Maguire, has already pinpointed the reasons behind this disappointment.

Details: According to the defender, the main issue was the lack of proper preparation under Ruben Amorim. This time, the squad has put in quality work with the Portuguese manager, and Maguire is hopeful that all setbacks are now behind them.

Quote: "It's great that we've now had a full pre-season with this manager. I think he talked a lot about it last season—that we simply didn't have the chance to train properly. And honestly, when he first took charge, I feel our squad's fitness just wasn't up to Premier League standards.

We couldn't cover enough ground. We weren't winning enough duels. I think he realized that, and now we've had a complete pre-season, and in my opinion, the lads look much sharper and quicker. I believe the team is now far more confident playing with three at the back, and it's clear the manager wants us to play an aggressive, bold brand of football," Maguire said.

