Maguire reveals the main reason behind Manchester United's failure last season and how the club addressed it

Last season, Manchester United fell well short of expectations. The team recorded its lowest ever finish in Premier League history, and one of the Red Devils' leaders, Harry Maguire, has already pinpointed the reasons behind this disappointment.

Details: According to the defender, the main issue was the lack of proper preparation under Ruben Amorim. This time, the squad has put in quality work with the Portuguese manager, and Maguire is hopeful that all setbacks are now behind them.