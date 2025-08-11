Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 13, 2025, John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield will host the first round of the EFL Cup, as the local Huddersfield Town welcomes Leicester City.

Key facts and H2H history:

Leicester have won 9 of their 11 official matches against Huddersfield.

Huddersfield’s last victory over Leicester dates back to 2013.

The Foxes have claimed victory in each of the last five head-to-head encounters.

Huddersfield have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Leicester have won 4 of their last 5 games in all competitions.

Both teams have shown strong attacking form in recent games.

Match preview:

The hosts come into this clash in solid form, having secured three wins from their last five outings, including a recent 2-0 triumph over Reading. Leicester, however, are riding an even more impressive streak with four victories in their last five matches, highlighted by a confident 2-0 win over Fiorentina. Historically, the head-to-head record heavily favors the Foxes: nine wins, one draw, and just a single win for the Terriers, with Leicester claiming all five of the most recent meetings. While the visitors are clear favorites, this promises to be a tight contest—Huddersfield at home can certainly pose problems, and both sides have recently shown plenty of attacking intent, setting the stage for a lively, high-scoring encounter. Probable lineups: Huddersfield: Goodman, Sorensen, Wotmau, Löw, Miller, Ladson, Kane, Taylor, Wiles, Rosken, May.

Goodman, Sorensen, Wotmau, Löw, Miller, Ladson, Kane, Taylor, Wiles, Rosken, May. Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, Skipp, Soumaré, Fatawu, El-Hannous, Mavididi, Ayew. Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction:

Both teams are targeting a place in the next round, as an early exit from the Cup would be a major disappointment for either side. Expect a fiercely contested, physical battle, but all signs point toward attacking football. In four of the last six meetings, both teams found the net, and in their current form, there’s every reason to believe that trend will continue. My prediction: both teams to score — yes (odds 1.62).