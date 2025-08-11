RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images
Huddersfield
Huddersfield Huddersfield Schedule Huddersfield News Huddersfield Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
13 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium
Leicester
Leicester Leicester Schedule Leicester News Leicester Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 13, 2025, John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield will host the first round of the EFL Cup, as the local Huddersfield Town welcomes Leicester City.

Key facts and H2H history:

  • Leicester have won 9 of their 11 official matches against Huddersfield.

  • Huddersfield’s last victory over Leicester dates back to 2013.

  • The Foxes have claimed victory in each of the last five head-to-head encounters.

  • Huddersfield have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

  • Leicester have won 4 of their last 5 games in all competitions.

  • Both teams have shown strong attacking form in recent games.

Match preview:

The hosts come into this clash in solid form, having secured three wins from their last five outings, including a recent 2-0 triumph over Reading. Leicester, however, are riding an even more impressive streak with four victories in their last five matches, highlighted by a confident 2-0 win over Fiorentina. Historically, the head-to-head record heavily favors the Foxes: nine wins, one draw, and just a single win for the Terriers, with Leicester claiming all five of the most recent meetings. While the visitors are clear favorites, this promises to be a tight contest—Huddersfield at home can certainly pose problems, and both sides have recently shown plenty of attacking intent, setting the stage for a lively, high-scoring encounter.

Probable lineups:

  • Huddersfield: Goodman, Sorensen, Wotmau, Löw, Miller, Ladson, Kane, Taylor, Wiles, Rosken, May.
  • Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, Skipp, Soumaré, Fatawu, El-Hannous, Mavididi, Ayew.

Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction:

Both teams are targeting a place in the next round, as an early exit from the Cup would be a major disappointment for either side. Expect a fiercely contested, physical battle, but all signs point toward attacking football. In four of the last six meetings, both teams found the net, and in their current form, there’s every reason to believe that trend will continue. My prediction: both teams to score — yes (odds 1.62).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
South Africa vs Guinea prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 South Africa Odds: 2.44 Guinea Recommended Melbet
Uganda vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.92 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Estoril vs Estrela da Amadora prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 13:45 Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: will the hosts start with a win? Estoril Odds: 1.87 Estrela da Amadora Bet now 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.97 Kocaelispor Recommended 1xBet
FC Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:45 Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.55 Vitoria de Guimaraes Bet now Mostbet
Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction and betting tips - August 12, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Gabriel Diallo Bet now 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Malmoe FF Recommended Melbet
Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.59 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 WSG Tirol Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Recommended 1xBet
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Bet now Mostbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.74 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores