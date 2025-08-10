RU RU ES ES FR FR
South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025

South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
South Africa vs Guinea prediction https://x.com/BafanaBafana
South Africa
South Africa
African Nations Championship
11 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Guinea
Guinea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win South Africa
Odds: 2.44
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 11, 2025, the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala will host one of the pivotal group stage clashes of the African Nations Championship as South Africa squares off against Guinea.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • South Africa and Guinea have met twice in recent years — recording a 0-0 draw and a 0-1 loss for South Africa.

  • Neither side has ever scored more than one goal in these encounters.

  • South Africa is in strong form: 10 wins in their last 16 matches with only two defeats.

  • Guinea is banking on youth, including 19-year-old Mohamed Bangoura, who has already scored in the tournament.

  • Their first official meeting dates back to 2006 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, where Guinea came out on top.

Match preview:

Both teams find themselves in a tricky spot in the group and desperately need a win. South Africa heads into the clash after a 1-1 draw with Algeria, where Thabiso Kutumela found the net, extending their impressive run to 10 wins in their last 16 games with just two losses. Guinea, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after a heavy 0-3 defeat to Uganda and will rely on their young guns, especially 19-year-old Mohamed Bangoura, who has already opened his account in the tournament. The stats suggest goals will be at a premium: in most of their recent matches, fewer than 2.5 goals have been scored. Still, the stakes are sky-high, and the tension promises to be off the charts — the winner takes a major step toward the knockout phase, while the loser risks seeing their playoff hopes slip away.

Probable lineups:

  • South Africa: Khulu, Juste, Mgonyama, Mphahlele, Mashego, Khoza, Johannes, Maema, Masuku, Ndolondlo, Kutumela.

  • Guinea: Camara, Diabate, Cisse, Kouyate, Bangoura, Sylla, Drame, Bangoura M, Bangoura, Barry, Bangoura A.

South Africa vs Guinea prediction:

In my view, South Africa looks the more convincing side in this matchup. Bafana Bafana have already secured a point against a formidable Algeria, showing well-organized play and a solid backline. In contrast, Guinea’s defense was clearly shaky last time out, plagued by costly errors. Given the form and the home ground advantage, I believe South Africa will claim victory and bag their first three points of the tournament. My prediction — South Africa to win (odds 2.44).

