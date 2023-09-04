Magic from Messi in Hollywood. VIDEO of two great assists by Leo Messi

This night in the MLS, a match between the Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami took place.

Lionel Messi helped his team win the away match. The Argentine gave two assists to his partners. In the 53rd minute, he led Jordi Alba into a striking position, and towards the end of the meeting, he rolled the ball under Campani's shot. In addition, he himself had the opportunity to score a goal, but the goalkeeper made an incredible save and prevented Lionel.

Thanks to this victory, Inter moved up one step in the MLS standings. They are currently in penultimate place, but are only eight points behind the playoff zone with nine rounds to go before the end of the regular season.

Lionel Messi became a player of Inter Miami in July this year. On his account in the American club, he has 11 matches in a pink shirt and already 16 productive actions.

MLS

Los Angeles - Inter Miami 1:3

Goals: Hollingshead 90 - Farias 17, Alba 51, Campana 83