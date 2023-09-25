RU RU NG NG
Main News Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match

Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match

Football news Today, 04:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match

Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, has given his thoughts on the match against West Ham, which ended 3-1.

“Yes, as you said, the first half was difficult for us. They showed a great game. However, in the second half we dominated the field, so we are very happy with both the performance and the result.

We knew they would play this way. They are a team that pays a lot of attention to defense and is dangerous on the counter, so we were able to score the first goal, but they continued to press us. “They are a great and tough team, but we are happy that we were able to beat them,” Mac Allister was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.

After six rounds of the Premier League, Liverpool is in second place with 16 points. Manchester City are in the lead with 18 points.

In the next round, the Reds will play away against Tottenham.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool West Ham Premier League England
Popular news
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho Football news Yesterday, 15:25 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Yesterday, 15:00 Toni Kroos praises Arda Guler Football news Yesterday, 14:07 Newcastle humiliate Sheffield United away Football news Yesterday, 13:42 Levy: I was wrong when I appointed Conte and Mourinho
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023