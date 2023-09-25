Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match

Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, has given his thoughts on the match against West Ham, which ended 3-1.

“Yes, as you said, the first half was difficult for us. They showed a great game. However, in the second half we dominated the field, so we are very happy with both the performance and the result.

We knew they would play this way. They are a team that pays a lot of attention to defense and is dangerous on the counter, so we were able to score the first goal, but they continued to press us. “They are a great and tough team, but we are happy that we were able to beat them,” Mac Allister was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.

After six rounds of the Premier League, Liverpool is in second place with 16 points. Manchester City are in the lead with 18 points.

In the next round, the Reds will play away against Tottenham.