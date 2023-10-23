RU RU NG NG
Main News

Lyon in crisis. The legendary club dropped to the last place in Ligue 1

Football news Today, 01:11
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Lyon in crisis. The legendary club dropped to the last place in Ligue 1 Lyon in crisis. The legendary club dropped to the last place in Ligue 1

The problems of the French “Lyon” no longer look as fleeting as they might have seemed at the beginning of the season.

After changing the head coach, the team's results did not improve and, frankly speaking, did not change at all.

Yesterday there was a meeting of the 9th round of the French championship, in which Lyon hosted the last team in the standings, Clermont. The guests unexpectedly won with a score of 2:1.

In this game, only the names of Clermont players appeared on the scoreboard. Their defender Florent Ogier sent the ball into his own goal, and Mohamed Cham and Yoan Manin scored against Lyon.

It is interesting that before this match it was “Lyon” and “Clermont” who did not have a single victory in the championship. Now only the first ones are left with a zero in the “victory” column.

It is obvious that the situation does not suit either the management or the Lyon fans. It would not be surprising if the team changes its head coach again in the near future.

