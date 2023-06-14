Lukaku could become Ronaldo's teammate

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku could move to Saudi Arabia

Al-Nasr, which Cristiano Ronaldo plays for, are interested in the Belgian's services.

As reported by Goal, the forward has already gone to Saudi Arabia for negotiations. The Arab club offers the forward a salary of €25 million per season.

It should be noted that Lukaku is contracted to Chelsea until 2026, but the London club is ready to sell the striker for 50 million.

Last season Lukaku scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 36 games for Inter.