RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced

Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced

Football news Today, 03:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced

According to information from El Pais, Gremio striker Luis Suárez will change the club soon.

According to the source, already in 2024, the former Barcelona player will join his close friend Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami club, which plays in the United States.

Following the end of the Brazilian Serie A season in December, the Uruguayan international will leave his current team.

It's reasonable to mention that former Barcelona stars are already playing on the American team. In addition to Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who moved to Inter Miami last summer, are playing there.

There is information that Suarez has already discussed the terms of his future agreement with representatives of Inter Miami via email. The bosses of the American club are ready to offer the Uruguayan striker a one-year contract, which can be extended in the future.

Thus, the 36-year-old Suarez will head to Miami after becoming a free agent.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher
Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup
"We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup
VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine Tennis news Today, 02:02 VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine
Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup Football news Today, 01:42 Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup
Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division Football news Yesterday, 18:01 Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023