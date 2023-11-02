Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced

According to information from El Pais, Gremio striker Luis Suárez will change the club soon.

According to the source, already in 2024, the former Barcelona player will join his close friend Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami club, which plays in the United States.

Following the end of the Brazilian Serie A season in December, the Uruguayan international will leave his current team.

It's reasonable to mention that former Barcelona stars are already playing on the American team. In addition to Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who moved to Inter Miami last summer, are playing there.

There is information that Suarez has already discussed the terms of his future agreement with representatives of Inter Miami via email. The bosses of the American club are ready to offer the Uruguayan striker a one-year contract, which can be extended in the future.

Thus, the 36-year-old Suarez will head to Miami after becoming a free agent.