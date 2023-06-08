Luis Suarez wants to join Messi's new club

Gremio striker Luis Suarez intends to try his forces in the U.S. championship.

According to the publication 90min, the Uruguayan footballer would like to play with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets who moved to Inter Miami.

The Uruguayan player's contract with the Brazilian club runs until the end of 2024, but it includes a clause of compensation, which the American club can use.

Suarez has scored two goals and two assists in seven games in Brazil's Serie A.