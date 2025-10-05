Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García

Parisians aim to land Barça defender on a free transfer

French powerhouse PSG is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Eric García and is ready to swoop in if Barcelona fails to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the current season. This is reported by SPORT.

The player himself considers staying at Barça a priority, and the Catalan club intends to renew his deal until 2030. However, negotiations have stalled, with the club prioritizing contracts for other players—giving PSG a glimmer of hope.

The French champions and reigning Champions League holders already boast one of the world’s strongest squads, but the club is eager to further reinforce its back line. Luis Enrique rates García highly, and in Paris they are waiting for the perfect moment to make their move. If a new deal is not signed by January, García will be free to negotiate a move away.