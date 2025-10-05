RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García

Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García

Parisians aim to land Barça defender on a free transfer
Football news Today, 15:17
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García Photo: x.com/alexdelmas10

French powerhouse PSG is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Eric García and is ready to swoop in if Barcelona fails to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the current season. This is reported by SPORT.

The player himself considers staying at Barça a priority, and the Catalan club intends to renew his deal until 2030. However, negotiations have stalled, with the club prioritizing contracts for other players—giving PSG a glimmer of hope.

The French champions and reigning Champions League holders already boast one of the world’s strongest squads, but the club is eager to further reinforce its back line. Luis Enrique rates García highly, and in Paris they are waiting for the perfect moment to make their move. If a new deal is not signed by January, García will be free to negotiate a move away.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla Football news Today, 12:47 This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla
What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper Football news Today, 11:41 What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper
Doesn't want to leave. Lewandowski determined to convince Barcelona to keep him for another season Football news Today, 09:28 Doesn't want to leave. Lewandowski determined to convince Barcelona to keep him for another season
Lewandowski's replacement? Barcelona interested in signing Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong Transfer news Today, 07:28 Lewandowski's replacement? Barcelona interested in signing Levante's Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong
Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League Transfer news Today, 03:27 Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League
New conflict? Barcelona outraged by De la Fuente's decision on Yamal Football news Yesterday, 16:02 New conflict? Barcelona outraged by De la Fuente's decision on Yamal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores