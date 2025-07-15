Luis Enrique comments on altercation with Chelsea players after Club World Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was involved in unsportsmanlike conduct after losing the Club World Cup final, striking a Chelsea player in the face. The Spaniard later attempted to justify his actions, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to Enrique, he was trying to play the role of peacemaker, preventing his players from getting involved in a brawl with the opposition.

¡SALTARON CHISPAS ENTRE LUIS ENRIQUE Y JOAO PEDRO! 🤯🤯🤯🤯



El momento del técnico español con el jugador del Chelsea tras perder la final del Mundial de Clubes @FIFACWC | La final, gratis en https://t.co/OFe1FpBGjK | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/InAjrW0QQE — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) July 13, 2025

"At the end of the match, there is a lot of tension. It is a situation that can be avoided by everyone. I think that is logical. I am going to prevent my players from going any further in that brawl and from then on there is pushing and shoving from everyone. I think that is not the best thing to do. It's a result of the tension, the result of the situation of the match and I have nothing more to add," Enrique stated.

What happened between Luis Enrique and Joao Pedro 😯pic.twitter.com/KfUoKkaMeV — Footybuzz (@footybuzzHQ) July 14, 2025

To recap, after the final whistle, a heated exchange broke out between PSG and Chelsea players, with Luis Enrique joining in and striking Chelsea's Joao Pedro in the face.