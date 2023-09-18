Luis Enrique agrees that PSG have not had a great start to the season

Luis Enrique gave a press conference before the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, RMC reports.

He agrees that PSG certainly did not start the season too well. However, he explained that when he starts at a club, there is often a lot of information, ideas and concepts to be imparted that the players have to absorb. The team is very focused on this and the players have a great desire to learn everything new. Enrique is delighted with their behavior.

Also, he is not too worried about how much time he was given at PSG. According to Enrique, this is his work, which will speak for itself. If the results are not very successful, then everything will be visible. He lives for the team and this project.

The Spanish specialist wants his team to understand how they want to play and what exactly, but it takes time. Of course, you want everything to happen quickly, but that doesn't always happen.

We will remind that in the starting five rounds, PSG won two, drew two and suffered one defeat. On Tuesday, September 19, there will be a match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, which will be held at the Parc des Princes.