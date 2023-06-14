EN RU
Main News Lucescu may leave Dynamo Kyiv

Lucescu may leave Dynamo Kyiv

Football news Today, 17:30
Lucescu may leave Dynamo Kyiv Photo: Dynamo Kyiv Instagram / Unknown author

Head coach of Dynamo Kyiv, Mircea Lucescu, has denied the information about negotiations with Al-Nassr but did not exclude the possibility of leaving the Ukrainian club.

"People forget the conditions in which we play football in Ukraine. Matches are interrupted, there are no fans. But football must continue; it is part of life.

I did not reject an offer from Al-Nassr. It is not true. In fact, I did not receive any offer from that club. But I would have declined it anyway. Five years ago, Al-Nassr was indeed interested in me. That league is primarily about image. The opportunity to work with Ronaldo? Are you sure he will stay in the club? He hates losing; he needs victories.

My future will be determined in the coming days. I have a contract with Dynamo, but the situation is not easy. To continue working under such stress, you have to truly love football. Let's see what happens," Lucescu said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

In the current season, Dynamo, under the guidance of the 77-year-old Lucescu, finished fourth in the Ukrainian championship.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Dynamo Kyiv Al Nassr FC Premier League Ukraine Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final Football news Today, 17:30 Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final
Real Madrid may offer PSG a super-exchange Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid may offer PSG a super-exchange
Real Madrid are ready to pay a huge money for Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Real Madrid are ready to pay a huge money for Mbappe
Украина на 90-й минуте упустила победу над Германией Football news 12 june 2023, 14:01 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany
Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or Football news 11 june 2023, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Manchester City won the Champions League Football news 10 june 2023, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:42 Manchester United make decision on Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 17:30 Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final Football news Today, 17:30 Lucescu may leave Dynamo Kyiv Football news Today, 17:15 Ajax appoint new head coach Football news Today, 16:55 Messi assessed his chances to become a coach Football news Today, 16:41 Pochettino has chosen Chelsea's main goalkeeper for next season Football news Today, 16:30 Lukaku responded to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea ready to buy Juventus striker for 80 million euros Football news Today, 15:55 Newcastle want to buy the leader of Inter Football news Today, 15:42 Legendary Liverpool veteran joins Brighton
Sport Predictions
Football 15 june 2023 Japan vs El Salvador predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Argentina vs Australia predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 15 june 2023 Spain vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 15, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Wales vs Armenia predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 North Macedonia vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Latvia vs Turkey predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023 Football 16 june 2023 Denmark vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips on June 16, 2023