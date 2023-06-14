Lucescu may leave Dynamo Kyiv

Head coach of Dynamo Kyiv, Mircea Lucescu, has denied the information about negotiations with Al-Nassr but did not exclude the possibility of leaving the Ukrainian club.

"People forget the conditions in which we play football in Ukraine. Matches are interrupted, there are no fans. But football must continue; it is part of life.

I did not reject an offer from Al-Nassr. It is not true. In fact, I did not receive any offer from that club. But I would have declined it anyway. Five years ago, Al-Nassr was indeed interested in me. That league is primarily about image. The opportunity to work with Ronaldo? Are you sure he will stay in the club? He hates losing; he needs victories.

My future will be determined in the coming days. I have a contract with Dynamo, but the situation is not easy. To continue working under such stress, you have to truly love football. Let's see what happens," Lucescu said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

In the current season, Dynamo, under the guidance of the 77-year-old Lucescu, finished fourth in the Ukrainian championship.