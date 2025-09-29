Loyalty to tradition! Roland-Garros confirms use of line judges next year

The French Tennis Federation remains true to history and tradition.

Next year will see no changes in the officiating crew at the tournament.

Details: According to the Lefigaro portal, today the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced that line judges will continue to officiate at Roland-Garros in 2026.

The statement emphasizes that the Federation highly values the professionalism of domestic officials and has no intention of replacing them with an electronic system.

"For the upcoming Roland-Garros tournament, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) will continue to highlight the exceptional quality of French officiating, recognized worldwide and providing full satisfaction in organizing the tournament," the federation explained in its press release.

It is also reported that Roland-Garros representatives believe electronic officiating is not as effective as the human eye, especially on clay courts.

The other three Grand Slam tournaments have switched to electronic officiating. The Australian Open and US Open adopted electronic judging in 2021, and Wimbledon followed suit in 2025. In the ATP Tour, line judges have also been removed from the main men's circuit since January 1.

