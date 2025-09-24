A group of top tennis players sent a letter to Grand Slam organizers. What are they demanding?

There are specific demands.

The number of tennis tournaments is rapidly increasing, and players themselves are sounding the alarm, calling for reform.

The Athletic has published a letter from leading male and female tennis players addressed to the organizers of the sport’s biggest tournaments. The letter was sent to all four Grand Slam events on July 10, but only came to light today. It was signed by almost all of the world’s top stars, including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner.

The players are demanding three core reforms:

Grand Slam participation in the player support fund (covering pensions, health insurance, maternity benefits);

an increase in prize money from the current ~6% of revenues to 22% by 2030, aligning with joint ATP and WTA tournaments (and approaching levels in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, where athletes receive up to 50% of revenues);

greater player consultation and representation—creation of a Grand Slam Players’ Council that would influence key decisions, such as expanding tournaments to 15 days (as seen in Australia and the US).

So far, organizers seem unwilling to fully meet these demands, offering only partial solutions. Against this backdrop, reaching a compromise remains a challenge.