New season record! Świątek claims historic 25th career title

World No. 2 stages comeback in Seoul final to capture third title of the season

Iga Świątek was crowned champion of the WTA 500 hard-court tournament in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday, September 21. In a thrilling final, she battled back in three sets to overcome neutral athlete Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No. 11).

Remarkably, this title marks the sixth WTA 500 trophy for the Pole and the 25th in her illustrious career. Świątek becomes just the 24th player in history to reach this milestone.

This season, Iga captured her third trophy after Wimbledon and Cincinnati. In total, Świątek has already recorded 57 wins this year, allowing her to surpass Sabalenka and set the best record on Tour.