Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli

The famous Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui is ready to lead Napoli.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the specialist is ready to discuss the details of cooperation with the Italian champion in the event of the resignation of current coach Rudi Garcia,

According to the source, Napoli representatives have not contacted the Spaniard. Lopetegui himself has offered his services to the club, while Aurelio De Laurentiis is leaning toward appointing Antonio Conte as president.

Let us remember that Lopetegui’s last place of work was Wolverhampton, which under his leadership took 13th place in the 2022/2023 season.

At one time, the coach also headed Real Madrid, Seville, Porto and the Spanish national team.

As for Rudi Garcia, he became the head coach of Napoli in June 2023. Under his leadership, the team is only in fifth place after eight rounds of the current season and has 14 points.

On October 8, Napoli unexpectedly lost to Fiorentina at home with a score of 1:3.