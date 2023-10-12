RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli

Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli

Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli Photo: Twitter of the Spanish national team

The famous Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui is ready to lead Napoli.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the specialist is ready to discuss the details of cooperation with the Italian champion in the event of the resignation of current coach Rudi Garcia,

According to the source, Napoli representatives have not contacted the Spaniard. Lopetegui himself has offered his services to the club, while Aurelio De Laurentiis is leaning toward appointing Antonio Conte as president.

Let us remember that Lopetegui’s last place of work was Wolverhampton, which under his leadership took 13th place in the 2022/2023 season.

At one time, the coach also headed Real Madrid, Seville, Porto and the Spanish national team.

As for Rudi Garcia, he became the head coach of Napoli in June 2023. Under his leadership, the team is only in fifth place after eight rounds of the current season and has 14 points.

On October 8, Napoli unexpectedly lost to Fiorentina at home with a score of 1:3.

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Serie A Italy
Popular news
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli Football news Today, 06:56 100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo) Football news Today, 06:00 Verratti named the reason for leaving PSG Football news Today, 05:17 Manchester City prepare important statement on Guardiola's future Football news Today, 04:16 Modric names a player with a great future at Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:33 Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Football news Today, 03:24 Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:17 Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player Football news Today, 01:10 UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 Football news Today, 01:05 Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany
Sport Predictions
Football Today Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023