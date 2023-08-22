Liverpool win suspension for world champions

The Football Association (FA) has overturned the three-match suspension of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from "Liverpool" and the Argentine national team, according to BBC.

As a result, the player will be able to participate in the 3rd round match of the English Premier League against "Newcastle United" on August 27. It should be noted that Mac Allister received a red card in the 2nd round match of the English Premier League against "Bournemouth" (3-1). However, the expulsion was later deemed incorrect, and the red card to the player was rescinded.

24-year-old Mac Allister moved to "Liverpool" in the summer of 2023 from "Brighton". The transfer fee was €42 million. He signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Since 2019, Mac Allister has been playing for the Argentine national team. He has played a total of 17 matches for the Argentine national team, scored one goal, and provided two assists. He is also a champion of the 2022 World Cup and a winner of the Finalissima-2022.

"Liverpool", having collected four points in two rounds, currently occupies the fifth place in the English Premier League standings.