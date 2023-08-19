RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 16:06
Liverpool win a comeback win in the Premier League Photo: Liverpool Instagram / Unknown

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, Liverpool achieved a victory over Bournemouth at their home ground, Anfield, in Liverpool, with a score of 3-1.

The scoring was opened by Bournemouth's forward, Antony Semenyo, early in the match. In the middle of the first half, Liverpool restored the balance with a goal from Luis Dias. In the 36th minute, Mohammed Salah put Liverpool in the lead. In the middle of the second half, Diogo Jota scored the third goal for Liverpool.

With four points, Liverpool moved up to the third place in the English Premier League standings. Bournemouth, with one point, remained in the 14th position.

Liverpool - Bournemouth: 3-1 (2-1, 1-0)
Goals: 0-1 - 3 Semenyo, 1-1 - 27 Dias, 2-1 - 36 Salah, 3-1 - 62 Diogo Jota.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Gomes, 76), Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Soboslai, Mac Allister, Salah (Tsimikas, 86), Diogo Jota (Elliott, 76), Dias (Nunes, 86), Gakpo (Endo, 63).

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Senesi (Traore, 84), Zabarny, Kerkhofs, Christie (Moor, 63), Rotherwell (Kelly, 76), Billing, Antony (Kluivert, 63), Solanke, Semenyo (Brooks, 76).

Yellow cards were shown to: Alisson (9), Semenyo (16), Antony (26), Neto (35).

Red card: Mac Allister (58).

