Liverpool will try to sign Musiala

Liverpool is keeping an eye on the situation surrounding Jamal Musiala at Bayern and hopes to sign the player.

According to the Mirror, the English club wants to take advantage of the uncertainty in the player's future. Musiala's negotiations with Bayern regarding a new contract have been put on hold. His current agreement expires in the summer of 2026.

It is also noted that the player is unhappy with not always making it into the starting lineup for his team.

However, Musiala's friendship with Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid this summer, could complicate the transfer. The Madrid club will also be monitoring the German player.

Transfermarkt values the 20-year-old player at 110 million euros.

To remind you, Musiala has been part of Bayern Munich's system since 2019. During this time, the midfielder has played 134 matches for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 24 assists.