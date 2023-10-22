RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Liverpool will try to sign Musiala

Liverpool will try to sign Musiala

Football news Today, 11:40
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Liverpool will try to sign Musiala Liverpool will try to sign Musiala

Liverpool is keeping an eye on the situation surrounding Jamal Musiala at Bayern and hopes to sign the player.

According to the Mirror, the English club wants to take advantage of the uncertainty in the player's future. Musiala's negotiations with Bayern regarding a new contract have been put on hold. His current agreement expires in the summer of 2026.

It is also noted that the player is unhappy with not always making it into the starting lineup for his team.

However, Musiala's friendship with Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid this summer, could complicate the transfer. The Madrid club will also be monitoring the German player.

Transfermarkt values the 20-year-old player at 110 million euros.

To remind you, Musiala has been part of Bayern Munich's system since 2019. During this time, the midfielder has played 134 matches for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 24 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Bayern Munich Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:01 Camavinga is opening a fashion store in the center of Madrid Boxing News Today, 12:33 HIGHLIGHTS. Linares lost to Catterall and announced his retirement Hockey news Today, 12:12 Detroit - Calgary, Anaheim - Boston. NHL game day preview Football news Today, 11:40 Liverpool will try to sign Musiala Football news Today, 10:54 The format of the FA Cup may change Football news Today, 10:18 A young talent might move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:33 VIDEO. Mourinho was sent off in the match against Monza for trolling Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:31 Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper Football news Today, 07:47 Another Premier League player may move to a club from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023