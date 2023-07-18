RU RU
Main News Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder

Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder

Football news Today, 17:05
Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder Photo: Instagram Aurélien Tchouameni/Author unknown

"Liverpool" is interested in the midfielder of Real Madrid and the French national team, Aurelien Tchouameni, according to AS.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Tchouameni could potentially replace one of the midfielders, Jordan Henderson or Fabinho, at Liverpool, as both players are linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, it would be challenging to buy Tchouameni as he is not keen on leaving, and Real Madrid has no plans to sell him.

23-year-old Tchouameni has been playing for Real Madrid since 2022. He joined the club from Monaco for a transfer fee of 80 million euros. He has played a total of 50 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring no goals but providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028. During his time at the Madrid club, he won the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Tchouameni has been representing the French national team since 2021. He has played 25 matches for the French national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Real Madrid LaLiga Spain Premier League England
Popular news
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news Yesterday, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:35 Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros Football news Today, 17:25 Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could join the fight for Harry Kane Football news Today, 17:05 Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Ajax - Shakhtar - 3:0 (video review) Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:30 Shakhtar are ready to once again reduce the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter Football news Today, 16:15 Manchester United have announced a contract extension with the team leader Football news Today, 16:00 Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m Football news Today, 15:53 Shakhtar suffered a crushing defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 19 july 2023 Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Derry City vs HB Torshavn predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023