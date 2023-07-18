Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder

"Liverpool" is interested in the midfielder of Real Madrid and the French national team, Aurelien Tchouameni, according to AS.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Tchouameni could potentially replace one of the midfielders, Jordan Henderson or Fabinho, at Liverpool, as both players are linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, it would be challenging to buy Tchouameni as he is not keen on leaving, and Real Madrid has no plans to sell him.

23-year-old Tchouameni has been playing for Real Madrid since 2022. He joined the club from Monaco for a transfer fee of 80 million euros. He has played a total of 50 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring no goals but providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028. During his time at the Madrid club, he won the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Tchouameni has been representing the French national team since 2021. He has played 25 matches for the French national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist.