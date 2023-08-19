Liverpool want to buy Belgian defender

"Liverpool" is showing interest in the defender of "Rennes" and the Belgian national team, Arthur Theate, reports L'Équipe.

According to the source, the English club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, buying the player might not be easy as the French club is not willing to sell him. The Belgian defender is also of interest to "Fulham".

The 23-year-old Theate has been playing for "Rennes" since the summer of 2022. He joined the French club from Italian side "Bologna". The transfer fee amounted to 19 million euros. He has played a total of 43 matches for "Rennes" in all competitions, scored five goals, and provided one assist. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Theate has been playing for the Belgian national team since 2021. He has played eight matches for the Belgian national team in all competitions, not scoring any goals but providing one assist. He has also received one yellow card.