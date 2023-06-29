Liverpool want to buy Bayern talent

"Liverpool" is showing interest in midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from "Bayern Munich" and the Netherlands national team, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, it won't be easy to buy the player as the German club is reluctant to sell him.

In the past season, the 21-year-old Gravenberch played 33 matches in all competitions for "Bayern Munich," scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.