Liverpool want to buy Bayern midfielder

Liverpool is reportedly showing interest in Bayern Munich's midfielder and Dutch national team player, Ryan Gravenberch, according to journalist Santi Auna's tweet.

As per the source, the English club might look to acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Representatives from Liverpool have already initiated preliminary negotiations with the player's agent. While Bayern Munich would prefer to keep the Dutch midfielder, they might agree to a sale for a fee in the range of 40-50 million euros.

Previously, it was also reported that Manchester United was interested in Gravenberch.

Gravenberch, 21 years old, has been playing for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the German club from Ajax in Amsterdam. The transfer fee for his move was 18.5 million euros. He has played a total of 33 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. With Bayern Munich, Gravenberch won the Bundesliga in the 2022/2023 season and also secured the German Super Cup in 2022. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Since 2021, Gravenberch has been representing the Netherlands national team. He has played 11 matches for the Dutch national team, scoring one goal, and has received one yellow card.