Liverpool sets unique achievement as reigning champions. What is it about?

This has never happened before.
Football news Today, 16:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool and Bournemouth face off in the opening round of the English Premier League on Friday, August 15. In this match, the Merseysiders marked a unique achievement.

Details: According to Opta, excluding the 1992/93 inaugural season, Liverpool set a record. They became the first reigning champions to field as many as four players making their Premier League debuts for the club in their opening match. We're talking about Kerkez, Frimpong, Wirtz, and Ekitike.

In the same match, Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo was preparing to take a throw-in when a Liverpool supporter shouted at him from the stands.

Reminder: Earlier it was reported that Liverpool fans paid tribute to former player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car accident in early July.

