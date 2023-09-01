RU RU NG NG
Main News

Liverpool rejected another offer for Salah

Football news Today, 10:18
Liverpool rejected another offer for Salah Photo: instagram.com/mosalah

Liverpool do not want to sell their star Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer from the Saudi Professional League for Mohamed Salah. As previously reported, they offered the Merseysiders £150m. However, such a proposal was immediately rejected. The decision was made by Liverpool manager Mike Gordon.

Liverpool emphasized that this matter is closed and they will not agree to sell the 31-year-old winger. This was also stated by the manager of the club Jurgen Klopp. However, the Saudis still believe that this transfer will happen.

We will remind that last year Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool and became the highest paid player in the team. His salary is 300 thousand pounds per week. He scored 30 goals in all competitions last season. He also scored a goal this season in a match against Bournemouth (3:1).

In total, in seven seasons at Liverpool, Mohamed scored 187 goals and provided 81 assists in 308 matches. Together with the team, he won the title of the Premier League and the Champions League.

