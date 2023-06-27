Liverpool open talks for Belgian talent

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton and the Belgian national team.

The source indicates that negotiations have begun between Liverpool and Southampton for the player's transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, acquiring the player may not be easy as Southampton is reportedly demanding €47 million for his transfer. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Belgian midfielder.

In the previous season, the 19-year-old Lavia appeared in 35 matches across all competitions for Southampton, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2027.