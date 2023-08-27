RU RU NG NG
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle

Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle

Today, 15:29
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Photo: Liverpool's Instagram / Unknown

В the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Liverpool secured a victory over Newcastle United in an away match. The match took place at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

In the middle of the first half, Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for Newcastle United. However, a few minutes later, Liverpool was reduced to 10 men due to the red card shown to Virgil van Dijk. In the 81st minute, Darwin Nunez equalized the score for Newcastle United. In injury time, Nunez scored his second goal of the match, securing the victory for Liverpool with an assist from Mohamed Salah.

With seven points, Liverpool moved to the fourth position in the English Premier League standings. Newcastle United, with three points, dropped to 13th place.

Newcastle United 1 - 2 Liverpool (1 - 0, 0 - 2)
Goals: 1 - 0 (25') Gordon, 1 - 1 (81') Nunez, 1 - 2 (90+3') Nunez.

Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman (Targgett, 87), Bern, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali (Longstaff, 72), Almiron, Joelinton (Anderson, 82), Gordon (Barnes, 72), Isak (Wilson, 72).

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip (Cuansa, 77), van Dijk, Robertson, Endo (Elliott, 58), Sobotzslai, Mac Allister (Nunez, 77), Salah, Dias (Gomez, 33), Gakpo (Diogo Jota, 58).

Yellow cards: Alexander-Arnold (6), Trippier (51), Nunez (85).

Red card: van Dijk (28).

