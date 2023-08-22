RU RU NG NG
Liverpool intend to appeal the suspension of the main midfielder

Liverpool intend to appeal the suspension of the main midfielder

Football news Today, 01:20
Liverpool intend to appeal the suspension of the main midfielder Photo: Alexis Mac Allister's Instagram/Author Unknown

"Liverpool" has appealed the suspension of Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the club's management and coaching staff are hopeful that if the appeal is successful, the player will be able to participate in the 3rd round match of the English Premier League against "Newcastle United" (August 27). In case of failure, the midfielder will miss not only the match against "Newcastle," but also the matches against "Aston Villa" (September 3) and "Wolverhampton" (September 16).

Recall that Mac Allister received a red card in the 2nd round match of the Premier League against "Bournemouth" (3-1).

The 24-year-old Mac Allister joined "Liverpool" in the summer of 2023 from "Brighton." The transfer fee was €42 million. He signed a contract with the new club that will be in effect until the summer of 2028.

Mac Allister has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2019. He has played a total of 17 matches for the Argentine national team, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He is a champion of the 2022 World Cup and the winner of the 2022 Finale-Simulé.

