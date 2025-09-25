Liverpool hopes to lure Dayot Upamecano from Bayern

The decorated Frenchman has caught the eye of the Scousers.

Slot wants to strengthen the heart of his defense.

Details: According to BILD, 26-year-old Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano has become one of Liverpool's main transfer targets.

The source claims that new Reds boss Arne Slot believes Upamecano would be the perfect replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, should the latter leave the club during either the winter or summer transfer window.

Upamecano joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €43 million. The French defender has made 158 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 5 goals and providing 10 assists.

His current contract with Bayern runs until 2026, which could significantly boost Liverpool's chances of landing the player. Transfermarkt values Upamecano at €50 million.

