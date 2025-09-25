RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Liverpool hopes to lure Dayot Upamecano from Bayern

Liverpool hopes to lure Dayot Upamecano from Bayern

The decorated Frenchman has caught the eye of the Scousers.
Football news Today, 12:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Slot wants to strengthen the heart of his defense.

Details: According to BILD, 26-year-old Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano has become one of Liverpool's main transfer targets.

The source claims that new Reds boss Arne Slot believes Upamecano would be the perfect replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, should the latter leave the club during either the winter or summer transfer window.

Upamecano joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €43 million. The French defender has made 158 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 5 goals and providing 10 assists.

His current contract with Bayern runs until 2026, which could significantly boost Liverpool's chances of landing the player. Transfermarkt values Upamecano at €50 million.

Reminder: Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 10:45 A big step! Official: Rio Ngumoha signs his first professional contract with Liverpool
Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal by removing his match shirt and subsequently receives a second yellow card Football news Today, 09:31 A hit to the wallet. Hugo Ekitike to be fined part of his salary for red card against Southampton
Former Southampton director believed the club should have received more money from Liverpool for Van Dijk Football news Today, 07:25 Former Southampton director believed the club should have received more money from Liverpool for Van Dijk
Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League
The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back Football news Yesterday, 15:44 The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back
Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi Transfer news Yesterday, 13:16 Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores