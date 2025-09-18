RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool have scored nearly 30% of all goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League

An astonishing statistic.
Football news Today, 02:45
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool edged Atlético Madrid in their UEFA Champions League opener, netting the winner in the 90+2 minute. It was yet another match they claimed thanks to a late strike.

Details: According to Opta, 29% of all goals scored after the 90th minute in Premier League matches this season have been scored by Liverpool. The Reds have already won five games this campaign thanks to goals in the dying moments.

Liverpool played their 418th match in major European competitions, but for the first time in history, the team took the field with a starting lineup that did not feature a single English player.

Worth noting, after Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone nearly clashed with a supporter of the English club.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah managed to set another Champions League record for an English club.

