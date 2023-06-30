Liverpool have extended the contract with the 36-year-old team veteran

The press service of “Liverpool” on the official website announced the extension of the contract with the Spanish goalkeeper Adrian.

The new agreement between the 36-year-old goalkeeper and the English club will run until the summer of 2024.

It is worth noting that the Spaniard has not failed a single match in the last two seasons of the English Premier League.

Adrian moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2019 from West Ham on a free transfer. In total, he played 26 matches for the Liverpool club in all competitions and conceded 36 goals.