Liverpool have extended the contract with the 36-year-old team veteran
The press service of “Liverpool” on the official website announced the extension of the contract with the Spanish goalkeeper Adrian.
The new agreement between the 36-year-old goalkeeper and the English club will run until the summer of 2024.
It is worth noting that the Spaniard has not failed a single match in the last two seasons of the English Premier League.
Adrian moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2019 from West Ham on a free transfer. In total, he played 26 matches for the Liverpool club in all competitions and conceded 36 goals.
