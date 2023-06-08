"Liverpool" has bought a world champion for 42 million euros

The press service of Liverpool announced on the official website the transfer of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and the Argentina national team.

The transfer fee amounted to 42 million euros. The player has signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2028. The Argentine will wear the number 10 jersey for the Merseyside club.

24-year-old Mac Allister has been playing for Brighton since 2019. He has played a total of 112 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. Previously, he played for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors. He has represented the Argentina national team in 16 matches, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He was a member of the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and won the Copa America in 2022.