Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder

Liverpool is showing interest in the midfielder of Fiorentina and the Moroccan national team, Sofyan Amrabat, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club might acquire the player during the summer transfer window. The Italians could potentially sell the player for a fee of €25-30 million. Representatives from Liverpool have already initiated negotiations for the purchase of the player through intermediaries.

It's worth noting that Liverpool had previously lost the competition with Chelsea for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Amrabat gained attention for his strong performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following this, he became a target for interest from top European clubs.

The 26-year-old Amrabat has been playing for Fiorentina since January 2020. He joined the club from Verona for a transfer fee of €19.5 million. The midfielder has played a total of 107 matches for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with an option for an additional year. Previously, he also played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, and Brugge.

Amrabat has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the Moroccan national team, without scoring any goals but providing two assists. He has also received eight yellow cards.