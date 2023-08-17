RU RU
Main News Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder

Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder

Football news Today, 01:20
Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder Photo: Instagram Sofyan Amrabat / Unknown author

Liverpool is showing interest in the midfielder of Fiorentina and the Moroccan national team, Sofyan Amrabat, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club might acquire the player during the summer transfer window. The Italians could potentially sell the player for a fee of €25-30 million. Representatives from Liverpool have already initiated negotiations for the purchase of the player through intermediaries.

It's worth noting that Liverpool had previously lost the competition with Chelsea for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Amrabat gained attention for his strong performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following this, he became a target for interest from top European clubs.

The 26-year-old Amrabat has been playing for Fiorentina since January 2020. He joined the club from Verona for a transfer fee of €19.5 million. The midfielder has played a total of 107 matches for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with an option for an additional year. Previously, he also played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, and Brugge.

Amrabat has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the Moroccan national team, without scoring any goals but providing two assists. He has also received eight yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Fiorentina Liverpool Serie A Italy Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:43 Ajax announce signing of experienced Arsenal academy graduate Football news Today, 01:20 Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder Football news Today, 01:00 Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers Football news Today, 00:00 Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder Football news Yesterday, 18:16 Liverpool ready to pay around €70m for Mali midfielder Football news Yesterday, 18:08 Ziyech's move to Galatasaray could fall apart at the last moment Football news Yesterday, 18:02 Atalanta announce signing of Belgian midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:28 Inter announced the transfer of an experienced striker Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:38 Lazio announce signing of talented Juventus midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023