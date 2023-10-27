Liverpool equaled record streak set 33 years ago

Liverpool continue to impress on home soil with their seventh win in seven matches of the new season.

This achievement repeats a streak the club set 33 years ago.

The last time a Liverpool team managed to win seven opening matches was in the 1990/1991 season. The Reds' winning streak was interrupted by Manchester City, with whom Liverpool played at home in the First Division, the predecessor of the English Premier League.

Liverpool are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table with 20 points after nine matches played.

In Group E of the Europa League, the team is leading after three victories with a total score of 10:2. Jurgen Klopp's next match will take place at Anfield on October 28 when Liverpool host Nottingham Forest. It is possible that the Reds’ winning streak will continue, which is what the team’s fans also hope for.