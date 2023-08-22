RU RU NG NG
Liverpool disagree with McAllister ban: club appeals

Liverpool disagree with McAllister ban: club appeals

Football news Today, 05:00
Liverpool disagree with McAllister ban: club appeals Photo: Liverpool Twitter

Liverpool are not going to accept the suspension of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. As you know, the team's star newcomer was sent off during the match of the second round of the English Premier League against Bournemouth (3:1).

According to The Athletic, the club from the city of the same name decided to appeal the decision of the referee of the meeting.

If the appeal is upheld, then the Argentine midfielder will have the opportunity to play in the next match against Newcastle. If the ban remains in place, the Argentina midfielder will miss three domestic matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

In the 58th minute of the match at Anfield, the reigning world champion was shown a direct red card after a collision with the Cherries midfielder Ryan Christie.

Recall that the star Argentine joined Liverpool this summer, before that he defended the colors of Brighton.

McAllister has made two appearances since joining Jurgen Klopp.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
