Liverpool defense leader faces four-match ban

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk of "Liverpool" could face a four-match suspension in the English Premier League, according to The Times.

According to the source, the player could be suspended for three matches for receiving a direct red card in the 3rd round match of the EPL against "Newcastle United" (2:1). Additionally, the suspension could be extended by one more match for showing disrespect towards the referee of the match. Van Dijk reacted profanely to his dismissal, saying to the referee, "Is this a f***ing joke?"

32-year-old van Dijk has been playing for "Liverpool" since January 2018. He transferred to the club from Merseyside from "Southampton." The transfer fee was €84.65 million. He has played a total of 225 matches for the "Reds" in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists. With "Liverpool," van Dijk became the English champion in the 2019/2020 season, won the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, secured the English League Cup in the 2021/2022 season, became the winner of the English Super Cup in 2022, became the winner of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and also became the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk has been playing for the Netherlands national team since 2015. He has played a total of 58 matches for the Dutch national team and scored six goals.