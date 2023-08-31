RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 16:36
Liverpool can sell Salah for 175 million euros

Liverpool forward and Egyptian national team player Mohamed Salah may transfer to Al-Ittihad, as reported by Okaz.

According to the source, on September 1st, the player will arrive in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Jeddah to undergo a medical examination. It is expected that the Saudi club will pay €175 million for the player, including bonuses. If the transfer goes through, it will become the most expensive transfer in the history of the English Premier League. In this scenario, Salah could become the highest-paid player in the Saudi Arabian league.

Salah, 31, has been playing for Liverpool since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the English club from AS Roma. The transfer fee was €42 million. He has played a total of 308 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 187 goals and providing 81 assists. With Liverpool, Salah won the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season, the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, the FA Community Shield in 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, the EFL Cup in the 2021/2022 season, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Salah has been playing for the Egyptian national team since 2011. He has played a total of 88 matches for the Egyptian national team, scoring 49 goals, providing 29 assists, and receiving three yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
