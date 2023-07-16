Lionel Messi's car almost caused a massive accident in the US

The car of Inter Miami forward and Argentine national team player Lionel Messi narrowly avoided a major road accident in the United States, according to a tweet by FCB Albiceleste.

According to the source, the vehicle disregarded a red traffic signal and entered a busy intersection. A collision was only avoided because other cars managed to brake in time. It is unknown who was behind the wheel of Messi's car, whether it was himself or a driver.

Recall that the 35-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The terms of the contract are not disclosed, but it is known that Messi became the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). For the Catalan club, he played 778 matches in all competitions, scored 672 goals, and provided 303 assists. At PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi is a 10-time champion of Spain and a 2-time champion of France, a 7-time winner of the Copa del Rey, an 8-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, a 1-time winner of the French Cup, a 4-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, a 3-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and a 3-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has played a total of 175 matches for the Argentine national team, scored 103 goals, provided 56 assists, and received nine yellow and two red cards.