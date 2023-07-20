Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club

Argentine forward Lionel Messi, the newcomer to Inter Miami, will become the captain of the American club, as reported by journalist Gaston Edul from TyC Sports.

As a reminder, the footballer joined Inter Miami as a free agent. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. While the specific terms of the contract were not disclosed, it is known that Messi has become the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He played 778 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. During his time at PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi is a ten-time champion of Spain and a two-time champion of France. He has won the Spanish Cup seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times. In addition, Messi has won the French Cup once, the UEFA Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup three times.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has participated in 175 matches for Argentina, scoring 103 goals and providing 56 assists. Additionally, he has received nine yellow cards and two red cards.