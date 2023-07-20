RU RU
Main News Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club

Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club

Football news Today, 14:15
Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown

Argentine forward Lionel Messi, the newcomer to Inter Miami, will become the captain of the American club, as reported by journalist Gaston Edul from TyC Sports.

As a reminder, the footballer joined Inter Miami as a free agent. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. While the specific terms of the contract were not disclosed, it is known that Messi has become the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He played 778 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. During his time at PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi is a ten-time champion of Spain and a two-time champion of France. He has won the Spanish Cup seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times. In addition, Messi has won the French Cup once, the UEFA Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup three times.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has participated in 175 matches for Argentina, scoring 103 goals and providing 56 assists. Additionally, he has received nine yellow cards and two red cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool close in on PSG star midfielder Football news Today, 15:15 Aston Villa have agreed the transfer of the star pupil of the PSG academy Football news Today, 14:55 Newcastle star striker close to joining Al Ahly Football news Today, 14:42 Inter close to signing Bayern goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:30 Liverpool to sell Brazilian to Saudi Arabia for €45m Football news Today, 14:15 Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club Football news Today, 13:55 Neymar has named the club he will play for next season Football news Today, 13:42 Romelu Lukaku tried to reopen negotiations with Inter. The club responded to the player Football news Today, 13:30 Chelsea join the fight for talented French striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Audax Italiano vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match of Copa Sudamericana Tigre vs Libertad 21 July 2023 Football Today Tigre vs Libertad predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 21 july 2023 Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 21 july 2023 Prediction for Breidablik vs Vestmannaeyjar 21 July 2023 Football 21 july 2023 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hajduk Split predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Defensa y Justicia vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Rosario Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023