Lionel Messi showed a personalized burger (photo)

Football news Today, 09:42
Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown

Forward Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team unveiled a burger named in his honor.

The footballer has entered into a collaboration with a café from California. He shared a joint photo with his children during a burger banquet.

As a reminder, Messi was a free agent and joined the American club for free. They signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The specific terms of the contract were not disclosed, but it's known that Messi has become the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in North America. In the current season, he has played two matches for Inter Miami, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The 35-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. For the Catalan club, he played 778 matches in all competitions, scoring 672 goals, and providing 303 assists. For PSG, he played 75 matches, scoring 32 goals, and providing 35 assists. Messi is a 10-time champion of Spain and a 2-time champion of France. He has won the Spanish Cup 7 times, the Spanish Super Cup 8 times, the French Cup once, the UEFA Champions League 4 times, the UEFA Super Cup 3 times, and the Club World Cup 3 times.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has played a total of 175 matches for Argentina, scoring 103 goals, and providing 56 assists. He has also received nine yellow and two red cards during his international career.

