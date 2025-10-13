Lionel Messi returns to the national team and is already training with Argentina

The captain is back with the squad.

The Argentina national team has already played its first friendly match against Venezuela, securing a win without Lionel Messi, who was still featuring for Inter Miami. Now, the team’s talisman has joined the camp.

Details: Argentine insider Gastón Edul reported on his X page that Lionel Messi has rejoined the national team and is already training with his teammates.

Leo Messi volvió a los entrenamientos con la Selección Argentina. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) October 12, 2025

In their next match, Argentina will face Puerto Rico. The game is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 15, at 2:00 a.m. CET.

In the current MLS season, Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists in 27 appearances for Inter Miami. His team sits third in the Eastern Conference table and will play their final regular-season match on the night of October 19.

