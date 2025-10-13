ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lionel Messi returns to the national team and is already training with Argentina

Lionel Messi returns to the national team and is already training with Argentina

The captain is back with the squad.
Football news Today, 01:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi returns to the national team and is already training with Argentina Getty Images

The Argentina national team has already played its first friendly match against Venezuela, securing a win without Lionel Messi, who was still featuring for Inter Miami. Now, the team’s talisman has joined the camp.

Details: Argentine insider Gastón Edul reported on his X page that Lionel Messi has rejoined the national team and is already training with his teammates.

In their next match, Argentina will face Puerto Rico. The game is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 15, at 2:00 a.m. CET.

In the current MLS season, Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists in 27 appearances for Inter Miami. His team sits third in the Eastern Conference table and will play their final regular-season match on the night of October 19.

Reminder: Lionel Messi keeps smashing records. The Argentine superstar has made history once again, netting a brace against Atlanta in an MLS regular season match and setting a groundbreaking milestone.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
“A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win Football news Today, 02:11 “A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win
Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed Football news Yesterday, 03:07 Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed
Franco Mastantuono sidelined for a period due to injury Football news 11 oct 2025, 04:28 Loss! Franco Mastantuono sidelined for a spell due to injury
Messi could miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed Football news 08 oct 2025, 13:20 Messi may miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed
Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams Football news 07 oct 2025, 16:32 Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores