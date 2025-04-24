Lionel Messi officially played for the first time in his new Adidas boots

Lionel Messi unveiled his new La Vida Tropical boots from Adidas, playing in them for the first time in an official match. The Argentine posted about it on his Instagram page.

Leo shared several photos from the Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew match in the MLS championship. The photos highlight the Argentine's new boots. Messi also captioned the images with the phrase, "Stay calm. Let the ball dance. ‘La vida tropical’, the newest Messi F50, is just what you need."

The match took place on April 19, with Inter Miami celebrating a 0-1 victory.

It's worth noting that the La Vida Tropical boots are notable for their design, which includes Messi's personal logo and a color scheme in turquoise and pink tones, symbolizing the city of Miami.

Additionally, these boots are now available for purchase in the official Adidas store, in both children's and adult sizes.

Inter Miami is currently in 4th place in the MLS championship standings. Messi's team trails the leading Vancouver Whitecaps by 2 points, but Inter still has a game in hand, so with a victory, they could take the lead in the championship.