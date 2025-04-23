RU RU ES ES FR FR
Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami

Football news Today, 21:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Austin FC have added a dynamic piece to their attacking unit, acquiring Finnish international Robert Taylor from Inter Miami CF in a trade announced Wednesday. In return, Miami will receive up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM): $450k in 2025, $250k in 2026, and a conditional $50k in 2027.

Taylor, 30, leaves Inter Miami after three-plus seasons, having joined the Herons in 2022 from Norwegian club SK Brann. During his time in South Florida, he made 116 appearances across all competitions, tallying 18 goals and 18 assists. He played a key role in the club's 2023 Leagues Cup title run and its 2024 Supporters’ Shield campaign.

Internationally, Taylor has earned 34 caps with Finland, scoring twice. Known for his versatility and work rate, he now joins an Austin side that, despite sitting second in the Western Conference with 16 points, has struggled offensively with just seven goals in nine matches.

Taylor will bolster a forward line that includes Designated Players Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni, and Osman Bukari – three high-profile signings who reportedly cost the club a combined $30 million. The move gives head coach Josh Wolff more options in the final third as the club eyes a deep postseason run.

For Inter Miami, the departure of Taylor trims the depth out wide. While Lionel Messi continues to operate both centrally and on the right, the team's natural wingers now include Tadeo Allende and Fafà Picault. Despite the loss, Javier Mascherano's squad remains confident in its depth and flexibility as it competes on multiple fronts.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Austin FC
Latest News
Sport Predictions
