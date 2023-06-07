Lionel Messi expressed his hope to return to "Barcelona"

Argentine forward Lionel Messi, who made the decision to join "Inter Miami," has stated that he hopes to return to Barcelona someday.

"In the future, I will definitely live in Barcelona. I hope that one day I can help the club I love. I am grateful to the fans of Barcelona for their support. I really wanted to return," Messi said, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 41 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.